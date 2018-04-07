Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The US and North Korea are holding secret talks ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un


Politics The US and North Korea are holding secret talks ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's looking more likely that talks between President Trump and Kim Jong Un will happen.

donald trump play

donald trump

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • US and North Korean officials are holding secret talks ahead of a planned meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
  • Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director and Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, is leading the discussions.
  • The talks could happen as soon as next month, though the White House has publicly wavered over the meeting.

The US and North Korea are holding secret, high-level discussions ahead of a planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo — who is also Trump's pick for Secretary of State following the ouster of Rex Tillerson — and a team at the CIA have been preparing for the talks with their North Korean counterparts through intelligence back-channels, several administration officials told CNN.

Officials from both countries have spoken and have met in a third country. North Korea has reportedly been pushing for the meeting to happen in Pyongyang, though sources told CNN Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia's capital, has been floated as a possible neutral location.

Pompeo, one of Trump's closest advisers, is set to take over the diplomatic process between the two countries if he is confirmed by the Senate. Pompeo will begin the Senate confirmation process next week.

Trump ousted Tillerson last month. Tillerson said the US was "ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk" in December.

South Korea's national security adviser announced in March that the meeting between Trump and Kim would happen by May. The White House, however, has wavered on committing to the meeting, saying North Korea needs to take "concrete" steps towards denuclearization first.

Kim met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of March, marking Kim's first trip outside of North Korea since he took over leadership from his father, Kim Jong Il. Trump said there was a "good chance" of peace following the talks between China and North Korea, though he added, "maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics China and Russia have forged a military 'partnership' — and...bullet
2 Politics Dow plunges more than 550 points as Trump-China trade war...bullet
3 Politics 'Why did you wait?': Trump reportedly asked the CIA why it...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

AFRL's conceptual sixth generation fighter.
Politics We asked a military aviation expert what the US' future sixth-generation fighter jet might look like
Fake Boston Globe Trump front page
Politics A mock front page the Boston Globe published in 2016 that warned against a Trump presidency turned out to be eerily prophetic
trump obama
Politics Michelle Obama uses a good parent-bad parent analogy to compare Barack Obama to Trump
President Donald Trump
Politics Bremmer: Trump has 3 big foreign policy wins his predecessors couldn't get, but his methods come with major risks