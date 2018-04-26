The US attorney is already using Trump's 'Fox & Friends' comments about Michael Cohen against him

news

President Donald Trump told the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that Michael Cohen, his longtime attorney, handled only a "tiny fraction" of his legal work.

Cohen is the focus of a federal criminal investigation.

The next hearing in his case is set for Thursday afternoon.

In a filing, the government used Trump's comments as evidence that few of the documents seized in a series of raids are likely to contain privileged information.

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Michael Cohen, his longtime attorney, handled only a small portion of his legal work.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation involving the lawyer is centering on how much evidence obtained by the government in a series of raids falls under attorney-client privilege.

During an interview on Thursday with the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends," Trump said Cohen handled a "tiny, tiny fraction" of his "overall legal work."

In a filing later Thursday, the government cited the comments as evidence that "the seized materials are unlikely to contain voluminous privileged documents."

The FBI raided Cohen's office and hotel room earlier this month as part of a criminal investigation into whether Cohen violated campaign finance laws or committed bank fraud, The Washington Post reported. Prosecutors haven't disclosed what exactly they are looking into, though they said in a court filing that "the crimes being investigated involve acts of concealment."

Cohen is said to have been a cause for worry in the White House in recent weeks. People close to Trump have suggested Cohen is likely to "flip," or cooperate with the government by providing information about others in exchange for a lesser punishment. Cohen has not been charged with a crime.

Cohen, who for years has been a close friend and adviser to Trump, has expressed intense loyalty to the president. He once reportedly said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, and he has handled sensitive matters related to him, including paying the porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

In the Thursday interview, Trump suggested that the investigation into Cohen was connected more to his business dealings than to his legal career.

"Michael is in business — he is really a businessman, a fairly big business, as I understand it," Trump said. "I don't know his business, but [the investigation] doesn't have to do with me."

Cohen "also practices law," Trump said, but "I would say probably the big thing is his business, and they're looking something having to do with his business."

Though Trump said Cohen's legal work for him was minimal, he said the lawyer "represents me on some things," mentioning "this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."

Trump said he had been told he wasn't involved in the Cohen investigation.

"From what I understand," he said, "they're looking at his businesses."

A hearing is set for Thursday

On Thursday, the latest hearing is set to take place in Manhattan federal court. US District Judge Kimba Wood could make a determination on whether to appoint a special master to oversee the document review process.

Trump and Cohen don't see eye-to-eye on the appointment of a special master. The special master, an outside third party who would initially review the documents seized by the government during the FBI's raids, would determine what falls under protected attorney-client privilege and what does not, and what can be used by the prosecution against Cohen.

Any raid of an attorney's office is done as a last-resort option by the Justice Department, which per protocol feared that documents would be destroyed if they were to be sought in any other way.

After initially seeking to have Cohen be the one to review the documents, his attorneys have sought the appointment of a special master. At the same time, Trump requested initial review of the documents, brushing back against the appointment of a special master.

The government, meanwhile, is against the appointment of a special master, insisting that what is known as a "taint team" of prosecutors can effectively do the initial document review. The case, they argue, does not present special circumstances that differentiate it from other cases in which a taint team is protocol.

Wood was not warm to Trump's side, saying she's open to the taint team or a special master. Both Cohen's attorneys and federal prosecutors have submitted a list of possible special masters. Observers told Business Insider that the judge was more likely to select one of the government's nominees, which are all retired judges from the Southern District of New York. Cohen's team submitted a group of former federal prosecutors.