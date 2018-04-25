Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The US military had a savage response to Russia sending Syria defenses it says can thwart US strikes


Politics The US military had a savage response to Russia sending Syria defenses it says can thwart US strikes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Russia has racheted up military tensions in Syria by announcing it would send the advanced S-300 missile defense system to Syria, and the US military had a savage response. A spokesman for the Pentagon's CENTCOM said Russia "should move humanitarian aid into Syria, not more weaponry."

Angry Putin play

Angry Putin
  • Russia has ratcheted up military tensions in Syria by announcing it would send the advanced S-300 missile defense system to Syria, and the US military had a savage response.
  • A spokesman for the Pentagon's CENTCOM said Russia "should move humanitarian aid into Syria, not more weaponry."
  • Russia stands accused of bombing humanitarian aid convoys on their way into besieged Syrian towns.

Russia has ratcheted up military tensions in Syria by announcing it would send the advanced S-300 missile defense system to Syria, and the US military had a savage response.

Asked for comment on the announced movement of the missile defense batteries to Syria, Maj. Josh T. Jacques of the US Military's Central Command, which covers the Middle East, said Russia "should move humanitarian aid into Syria, not more weaponry."

Another Pentagon official similarly had words for Russia, responding to Russian claims that Soviet-era Syrian defenses blocked 83 missiles from a US-led strike earlier this month.

"This is another example of the Russian disinformation campaign to distract attention from their moral complicity to the Assad regime's atrocities," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told Business Insider, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia stands accused by international observers of bombing humanitarian aid convoys on their way into besieged Syrian towns and stifling efforts to ease suffering in the country while they support Assad and allegedly cover him while he conducts chemical warfare against his own citizens.

Experts tell Business Insider that the S-300 likely could not stop another US strike like the one on April 14, where 105 missiles hit three suspected chemical weapons sites in the country. Russia claims its defenses can down "any" US missile.

Syria has been mired in a brutal civil war since March 2011. Russia, Syria's ally, has provided air support and training for Assad's military since late 2015, during which time it has been linked to several war crimes involving the death of civilians.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian politiciansbullet
2 Mary Chinery-Hesse Ghana has just appointed its first female...bullet
3 Politics A Russian scientist who claimed to develop the nerve agent...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Cohen.
Politics The next episode in the Michael Cohen saga is about to play out in federal court — and the judge could decide on the biggest issue in the case
Audrey Bernier of Baltimore, Md., attends an anti-Muslim ban rally outside the Supreme Court on April 25, 2018.
Politics Trump's previous campaign statements about Muslims came under fire during the Supreme Court's travel ban arguments
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Physician to U.S. President Donald Trump Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Dr. Jackson discussed the details of President TrumpÕs physical check-up from last week. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics Trump's Veterans Affairs nominee is hanging by a thread in the Senate
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: French President Emmanuel Macron reacts to a standing ovation after addressing a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Macron met yesterday with U.S. President Donald Trump and today turns his attention to the U.S. legislative body. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Politics When French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned climate science, Republicans grumbled while Democrats cheered