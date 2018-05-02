The White House brushes off a major ‘typo’ in its statement on Iran’s nuclear weapons program, blames Obama instead

news

The White House brushed off a major "typo" in the statement it issued on Iran's nuclear weapons program.

The White House put out a now-amended statement, which read that Iran "has" a secret nuclear weapons program.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later took a jab at the Obama administration for signing the 2015 deal altogether, and described the mistake as a "typo".

Israel has accused Iran of "brazenly lying" about its nuclear capabilities, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it has "no credible evidence" Iran pursued nuclear weapons after 2009.



The White House brushed off a major "typo" in the statement it issued on Iran's nuclear weapons program, instead shifting the blame onto the Obama Administration for entering the deal in the first place.

Following Israel's reveal of a massive trove of stolen documents which they say shows that Iran has lied about their nuclear ambitions, the White House put out a now-amended statement on Monday, which said Iran currently "has" a secret nuclear weapons program.

"Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people," the statement initially read.

The White House later changed the statement posted on its website to past tense, with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attributing the mistake to a typo.

"The typo that you referenced was noticed, immediately corrected and we are focused on moving forward on the safety and security of our country," she said.

At a press briefing, the press secretary also took a jab at the Obama administration for signing the 2015 deal altogether.

"We think the biggest mistake that was made was under the Obama administration by ever entering the deal that you referenced in the first place," Sanders said when asked about the statement's wording.

The difference between the White House's use of past and present tense in reference to Iran's nuclear program could have serious implications for the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

America's close ally Israel accused Iran this week of "brazenly lying" about its nuclear capabilities, and Israeli sources have said new evidence provides "proof of the very existence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program."

However, the IAEA, which is the group in charge of monitoring Iran's facilities, has found the country is in compliance with the agreement, and has said it has "no credible evidence" that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons after 2009.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw the US from the agreement unless European negotiators agree to fix what he has called "disastrous flaws" by a deadline of May 12.