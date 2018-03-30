There are alarm bells at the White House amid the latest controversy involving Trump's EPA chief

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

White House officials are "dismayed" about questions surrounding Trump's Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's living arrangement

  • White House officials are concerned about Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's living arrangement.
  • Pruitt was found to be paying $50 a night to stay in an apartment owned by a Washington lobbyist.
  • The EPA's ethics official said the arrangement was fine because Pruitt was paying rent.

White House officials are "dismayed" over questions surrounding Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's living arrangement, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Pruitt's Washington, DC, apartment is owned by a lobbyist friend, and his lease allowed him to pay $50 a night for a single bedroom — a considerable discount for the DC area.

Bloomberg reported that Pruitt was initially unable to provide documents regarding his lease and payments he made to the lobbyist, three administration officials told the publication. His landlord eventually provided EPA officials with the lease and proof of payments Pruitt made.

These questions follow previous concerns about trips Pruitt took, including one in which he spent more than $120,000 in taxpayer money on a trip to Italy that included meeting G-7 ministers and visiting the Vatican. More than $90,000 was spent on food, hotels, airfare, and a military jet used by Pruitt and his staff.

Similar travel practices led to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigning late last year. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke have also come under scrutiny for some of their spending practices.

Bloomberg found that Pruitt paid $6,100 to use the room over a six month span. The apartment owner is Vicki Hart, a health care lobbyist whose husband, J. Steven Hart, is a lobbyist whose firm represents clients who have a stake in the EPA's regulatory measure.

The EPA's ethics counsel Justina Fugh, whose been at the position for a dozen years, told Bloomberg that the arrangement was a non-issue because Pruitt paid rent.

