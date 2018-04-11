Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Theresa May reportedly plans to join US military action in Syria without a Parliamentary vote


Politics Theresa May reportedly plans to join US military action in Syria without a Parliamentary vote

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump has warned Russia to "get ready" because missiles are "coming."

Theresa May play

Theresa May

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Theresa May is planning to join the US in taking military action in Syria without a vote in Parliament, according to a new report from the BBC.

The broadcaster, citing "well-placed sources," reports that May believes there is an "urgent" need for a response.

It comes after a suspected chemical attack in Douma, Syria believed to have been carried out by the Assad government. Trump has reacted angrily, warning Russia to "get ready" because a missile strike is imminent.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn previously told the BBC he supported a parliamentary vote before any action. It "should always be given a say on any military action," Corbyn said. "We don't want bombardment which leads to escalation and a hot war between the US and Russia over the skies of Syria."

It's not yet clear what kind of military action May is reportedly considering taking.

This story is developing...

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian politiciansbullet
2 Politics Trump appears on the verge of striking Syria — here's a look...bullet
3 Politics Kim Jong Un may not have an airplane capable of taking him...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Melania Trump.
Politics Melania Trump could end up being a key figure in the case against embattled Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
President Donald Trump has come unhinged after his personal lawyer's office was raided on Monday.
Politics The knives come out for Rod Rosenstein as Trump's most volatile instincts face little resistance
paul ryan mitch mcconnell
Politics Paul Ryan's retirement means Congress is 'effectively closed for business'
A US Border Patrol Officer stands guard as construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall at the US-Mexico near Calexico, California on February 23, 2018.
Politics Border Patrol agents were captured on video trying to dump an injured man across the US border because he 'looks like' he's Mexican