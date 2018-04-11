Theresa May reportedly plans to join US military action in Syria without a Parliamentary vote

news

Theresa May is planning to join the US in taking military action in Syria without a vote in Parliament, according to a new report from the BBC.

The broadcaster, citing "well-placed sources," reports that May believes there is an "urgent" need for a response.

It comes after a suspected chemical attack in Douma, Syria believed to have been carried out by the Assad government. Trump has reacted angrily, warning Russia to "get ready" because a missile strike is imminent.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn previously told the BBC he supported a parliamentary vote before any action. It "should always be given a say on any military action," Corbyn said. "We don't want bombardment which leads to escalation and a hot war between the US and Russia over the skies of Syria."

It's not yet clear what kind of military action May is reportedly considering taking.

