The name of the seat of the government of Ghana has this morning Thursday, March 29 been changed from “Flagstaff House” to “Jubilee House”

There were earlier communications though unofficial that the president of Ghana Akufo-Addo would change the name to Jubilee House on January 7, 2017, after he assumed office, but that was not officially communicated.

The seat of government was re-built in 2008 during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party.

The edifice which serves as office for the president of Ghana was financed and constructed by the India government with $135 million in 2009.

After its construction, it was named the Golden Jubilee House when Ghana was celebrating 50 years after independence, until the biggest opposition party in the country National Democratic Congress (NDC) took over governance in 2009.

There have been mixed reactions towards renaming of institutions. A cross section of Ghanaians say name-changing alone improves no one’s life in Ghana on any significant scale. It’s a symbolic gesture that inspires headlines and rhetoric but ignores the real issues.

Aside the presidency, these are other edifices that have been renamed since the new government took charge.

University of Mines and Technology

In January 2018, president Akufo-Addo officially renamed the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to the George Grant University of Mines and Technology.

The name change was done to honour the first President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

Tamale stadium

President Akufo-Addo signed an Instrument to rename the Tamale Sports Stadium to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Now known as Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, incumbent Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, inaugurated it at a colourful durbar of chiefs from the entire Northern Region of Ghana.

The late Alhaji Aliu Mahama lobbied for the stadium’s construction in Tamale as part of the stadia built to host the 2008 Cup of African Nations in Ghana.