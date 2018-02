These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africa

news

The 21 most corrupt countries in Africa have been revealed following Transparency International’s recent edition of the Corruption Perceptions Index, a global ranking of fairness across the world.

According to Transparency International, the index uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

Sadly, at least, 120 countries out of the 180 countries in the ratings scored below 50 with more than 50 countries scoring far below 30.

The data, which was produced from analyses from business people, journalists, and civic organisations, has South Sudan and Somalia as the most corrupt in Africa as well as the world.

Business Insider SSA presents to you, a list of low-scoring 21 African nations, which have usually assumed poor performance in recent years. Sadly, these African countries, mostly situated in the Sub Sahara region of Africa scored below 30.

Scroll down to see what they are.

21. Kenya

Rank: 143

2017 score: 28

2016 score: 26

2015 score: 25

2014 score: 25

2013 score: 27

2012 score: 27

20. Guinea

Rank: 148

2017 score: 27

2016 score: 27

2015 score: 25

2014 score: 25

2013 score: 24

2012 score: 24

19. Nigeria

Rank: 148

2017 score: 27

2016 score: 28

2015 score: 26

2014 score: 27

2013 score: 25

2012 score: 27

18. Uganda

Rank: 151

2017 score: 26

2016 score: 25

2015 score: 25

2014 score: 26

2013 score: 26

2012 score: 29

17. Cameroon

Rank: 153

2017 score: 25

2016 score: 26

2015 score: 27

2014 score: 27

2013 score: 25

2012 score: 26

16. Mozambique

Rank: 153

2017 score: 25

2016 score: 27

2015 score: 31

2014 score: 31

2013 score: 30

2012 score: 31

15. Madagascar

Rank: 156

2017 score: 24

2016 score: 26

2015 score: 28

2014 score: 28

2013 score: 28

2012 score: 32

14. Central African Republic

Rank: 156

2017 score: 23

2016 score: 20

2015 score: 24

2014 score: 24

2013 score: 25

2012 score: 26

13. Burundi

Rank: 157

2017 score: 22

2016 score: 20

2015 score: 21

2014 score: 20

2013 score: 21

2012 score: 19

12. Zimbabwe

Rank: 157

2017 score: 22

2016 score: 22

2015 score: 21

2014 score: 21

2013 score: 21

2012 score: 20

11. Democratic Republic of Congo

Rank: 161

2017 score: 21

2016 score: 21

2015 score: 22

2014 score: 22

2013 score: 22

2012 score: 21

10. Republic of Congo

Rank: 161

2017 score: 21

2016 score: 20

2015 score: 23

2014 score: 23

2013 score: 22

2012 score: 26

9. Chad

Rank: 165

2017 score: 20

2016 score: 20

2015 score: 22

2014 score: 22

2013 score: 19

2012 score: 19

8. Eritrea

Rank: 165

2017 score: 20

2016 score: 18

2015 score: 18

2014 score: 18

2013 score: 20

2012 score: 25

7. Angola

Rank: 167

2017 score: 19

2016 score: 18

2015 score: 15

2014 score: 19

2013 score: 23

2012 score: 22

6. Equatorial Guinea

Rank: 171

2017 score: 17

2016 score: Not Available

2015 score: Not Available

2014 score: Not Available

2013 score: Not Available

2012 score: Not Available

5. Guinea-Bissau

Rank: 171

2017 score: 17

2016 score: 16

2015 score: 17

2014 score: 19

2013 score: 19

2012 score: 25

4. Libya

Rank: 171

2017 score: 17

2016 score: 14

2015 score: 16

2014 score: 18

2013 score: 15

2012 score: 21

3. Sudan

Rank: 175

2017 score: 16

2016 score: 14

2015 score: 12

2014 score: 11

2013 score: 11

2012 score: 13

2. South Sudan

Rank: 179

2017 score: 12

2016 score: 11

2015 score: 15

2014 score: 15

2013 score: 14

2012 score: Not Available

1. Somalia

Rank: 180

2017 score: 9

2016 score: 10

2015 score: 8

2014 score: 8

2013 score: 8

2012 score: 8