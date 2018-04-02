These are the power players at Trump's billion-dollar business

news

Perhaps no business has come under more scrutiny in recent years than President Donald Trump's namesake company, the Trump Organization.

At that company, power is currently vested in the hands of Trump's two eldest sons and Allen Weisselberg, a senior official at the business. But there are several officials who make up the upper ring of the Trump Organization.

Many of those employees have managed to stay out of the limelight, even at a time when many around the world have their eyes fixated on Trump's company.

Here are some of the power players at the Trump Organization:

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump's eldest son has been the most public face of his father's company since the president took office in early 2017. Part of the arrangement Trump made ahead of taking the presidency was to pass control of the company off to Trump Jr., his brother Eric, and another senior official at the company.

Trump Jr. currently serves as executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the company.

Eric Trump

Trump's second-oldest son, Eric, also serves as an executive vice president at the company. In his bio on the Trump Organization website, Eric is listed as spearheading the company's golf portfolio.

George Sorial

Sorial, whom BuzzFeed once labeled Trump's "right-hand man," serves as an executive vice president and counsel at the Trump Organization.

Upon Trump taking office, the Trump Organization tapped Sorial to be chief compliance counsel for any conflicts of interest that arise for the president involving the business. Sorial worked closely with the Trump University project, threatening to sue the Better Business Bureau over the C- score it gave the president's former education platform.

Amanda Miller

Miller, a former "Apprentice" contestant, is the Trump Organization's senior vice president for marketing and corporate communications and the company's lead spokesperson. She provided a much-viewed tour of the president's 757 prior to his bid for the presidency, which you can watch here.

Michael Cohen

Cohen, who serves as an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and special counsel to Trump, is one of the company's most public-facing figures. He could often be found on cable news during the presidential campaign serving as a surrogate for the president.

In recent months, he's found himself at the center of the Stormy Daniels controversy. Cohen facilitated a $130,000 payment to Daniels, an adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

Alan Garten

Garten is an executive vice president and chief legal officer at the Trump Organization. He gained notoriety for dangling legal threats in defense of Trump during the campaign. Speaking to The New York Times in 2016, Garten described how loyalty is valued at Trump's company.

"At the end of the day, I work for the Trump family," he said. "That's how I view my job. Whether it's protecting their business interests or protecting their personal interests. I am here to assist them and represent them in any way they need."

"To succeed in this company," he later added, "you have to be skilled, highly dedicated and highly loyal."

Matthew Calamari

Matthew Calamari, chief operating officer at the Trump Organization, first joined the company as a bodyguard in 1981 after Trump saw him eject hecklers while he was doing security work at the US Open tennis tournament in Queens, The Times reported.

Calamari's son, Matthew Calamari Jr., joined Trump's company five years ago as a security guard.

Lawrence Glick

Glick serves as executive vice president for strategic development at the Trump Organization. Glick manages Trump's golf portfolio.

Glick also insists that the president does not cheat at golf, contrary to the opinions of some who've played with him.

Ron Lieberman

Lieberman serves as executive vice president for management and development at the Trump Organization. As The Times reported in 2016, Lieberman oversaw concession contracts for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation prior to joining Trump's business. In that role, he represented the city's interests in a number of deals with the future president.

Taking his expertise to Trump's company in 2007, he was able to help Trump land contracts to operate the Central Park carousel and the Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx, The Times reported.

Deirdre Rosen

Rosen, one of the highest-ranking women at the company, serves as senior vice president of human resources.

She told The Washington Post in 2015 that her work/life balance is much preferable working at the Trump Organization in comparison to larger, public companies she previously worked at.

Allen Weisselberg

Weisselberg, the organization’s chief financial officer, manages the company as a partner to Eric and Donald Jr. He has made a far climb up the ladder since starting at the company decades ago as an accountant for Trump's father, Fred Trump.

Andrew Weiss

Weiss, executive vice president for development and construction, started working at the Trump Organization out of graduate school in 1981, The Times reported, noting that he has weathered many highs and lows with the president, including the failure of his Atlantic City casino ventures.

Jill Martin

Martin is vice president and assistant general counsel for litigation and employment.

She has recently come under scrutiny in relation to the Daniels scandal, as she was listed in an arbitration filing for the company Cohen used to make the payment to the porn actress. The Trump Organization, however, said Martin did so in "her individual capacity."