'They will come for you': A third Russian exile in Britain is getting death threats after nerve agent attack


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Valery Morozov, who came to the UK in 2012, says he got threatening emails saying "they came for Sergei [Skripal], they will come for you."

A Russian exile living in Britain says he has received death threats saying that people who poisoned former spy Sergei Skripal are coming for him.

Valery Morozov, a 63-year-old who fled Russia after exposing what he said were corrupt business practices, said that he received threats to his life via anonymous, encrypted emails.

Skripal was exposed to Novichok, a Russian-made nerve agent, which left him in critical condition in hospital and sparked a major diplomatic rift between London and Moscow.

Not long after he was poisoned, Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov was found dead in his London home in what police now believe was a murder. Glushkov had earlier warned that he was on a Kremlin hit list.

Morozov shared the messages with The Sunday Times newspaper. The first said: "They came for Sergei, they will come for you."

When he did not respond, he received a second which asked: "Do you not care what will happen to you? Waiting for your confirmation."

Morozov, who lives in Guildford, Surrey, reported the emails to local police, who are investigating. He has reportedly been given increased police protection.

According to the BBC, police and security forces have contacted several more Russians in Britain to "discuss their safety" in light of the Skripal and Glushkov cases.

The two deaths could also be part of a much longer-running trend.

A major investigation published last year by BuzzFeed News claimed to identify 14 similar deaths linked either to the Russian state or Russian criminal groups.

Amber Rudd, the British Home Secretary, said that these deaths would all be investigated a second time in light of Skripal's death.

