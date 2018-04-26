This Lebanese galamseyer is confident of being above the law

news

This galamseyer, who is so confident of being above the law, also hinted that his connection is also strong with a man he simply dropped his name as Charles and boss of the Operation Vanguard.

The young and self-confessed galamseyer bragged about his strong ties in the President Nana Akufo Addo led government.

A Lebanese claiming to be a prominent galamseyer in Ghana has boasted about his strong connections as well as being above the law.

In a video by Ghanaweb.com, the Lebanese, who claims to be of Ghanaian descent, was revealed as Mr Yahaya.

Yahaya further noted that he was in partnership with Aisha Huang, an alleged suspect who was earlier accused of being the leader of some Chinese galamseyers in the country.

Operation Vanguard is a taskforce set up to enforce government’s campaign against illegal mining activities in the country.

On the equipments needed, Yahaya said he is willing to bring in new machines to kick off the mining process in no time.

Galamseyers are individuals that involved in galamsey. The word galamsey is derived from the phrase "gather them and sell." Galamsey is a local Ghanaian term which means illegal small-scale gold mining in Ghana, West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo willing to go all out to end illegal gold mining

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo said the presidency will be put on like for his fight against galamseyers.

Akufo-Addo says his decision to wage war on illegal mining is one he does not regret and is prepared to see through till the end.

The President noted that though Ghana’s mineral wealth has been exploited since the 15th century, it did not prejudice the safety of our environment like it is now seen.

“In our time, it has come to prejudice the safety of our environment. Our water bodies have been polluted, forests have been decimated because of this mad rush for gold. And I was told that doing something about it will cost me my political career, but well, that is a choice that we have to make always in life. Whether you are going to pander to the whims of the moment or do the things that you think right," Akudo-Addo had said.

Already, the government has made giant strides in the fight against galamsey after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched a full-scale attack on the menace.