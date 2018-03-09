Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un by May to discuss North Korea denuclearization


President Donald Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May of this year, according to South Korea's national security advisor.

The South Korean official made the announcement in front of the White House Thursday night. Kim, who has never before met with another head of state, reportedly said he was eager to meet with Trump.

"Totally unprecedented," CNN international correspondent Will Ripley tweeted after the announcement. "Kim Jong Un seems to be fully committed and ready to deal with the US, being well aware that President Trump is the only one-shot man who could make a bold and fast, realistic decision without going through typical bureaucracy.

There were no further details of the meeting, such as a date or location. It's also unclear what exactly would be discussed.

