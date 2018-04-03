Trump bashes CNN claims Jeff Zucker's job is 'in jeopardy' — and CNN fires back

news

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at a favorite target: CNN.

On Tuesday morning, he accused the network of only hiring people who personally oppose him and suggested that CNN president Jeff Zucker may be pushed out of the company.

"Check out the fact that you can't get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker [sic], whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately," Trump tweeted Tuesday, referring to Zucker. "They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!"

CNN fired back, calling Trump's claims about the network "once again, false."

"The personal political beliefs of CNN's employees are of no interest to us," the network tweeted. "Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff's last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst."

The charge that Zucker's "job is in jeopardy" comes as the Justice Department is currently suing to block AT&T's acquisition of CNN's parent company, Time Warner. Many argue that Trump's personal dislike of CNN and Zucker played a role in his administration's decision to oppose the merger, though the Justice Department has denied this. (Trump reportedly supports Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox.)

The tweet came after Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale accused CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta of violating norms by calling out questions for Trump at an Easter event. Parscale suggested that Acosta's press credentials be retracted.

Acosta replied to Parscale's tweet: "Just doing my job.. which is protected by the First Amendment of The Constitution. You might want to give it a read."

On Monday, Trump attacked CNN for reporting on Sinclair Broadcast Group's requirement that hundreds of its news anchors record promos charging other media outlets with reporting "biased and false news."

"So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased," the president tweeted. "Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke."

The president has waged long-running battle against CNN, which he regularly accuses of being "fake news."