Trump calls Matt Drudge 'a great gentleman' and praises his 'ability to capture stories that people want to see'


  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump called conservative media personality Matt Drudge "a great gentleman" and his website Drudge Report as "great" in an interview with Fox News on Friday morning.

MATT DRUDGE play

MATT DRUDGE

(AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)

"Drudge is great by the way," Trump said to "Fox and Friends" host Steve Doocy. "Matt Drudge is a great gentleman, he really has ability to capture stories that people want to see."

Drudge, the founder and editor of the conservative news website the Drudge Report, is reportedly a frequent visitor to the White House.

He has been one of Trump's biggest supporters since the infancy of his candidacy and helped push him through the GOP primary and general election against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Despite being a very private person, Drudge is extremely influential in Republican circles and has helped promote aspects of Trump's agenda across right-wing media and his base.

