Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump condemns 'atrocious' attack in Syria, says major decision coming within 48 hours


Politics Trump condemns 'atrocious' attack in Syria, says major decision coming within 48 hours

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"This is about humanity, and it can't be allowed to happen," President Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

  • President Donald Trump said the alleged chemical attack in Syria over the weekend was "atrocious" and "horrible."
  • Trump said a major decision from his administration was coming as early as Monday.
  • Both Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said "nothing is off the table."

President Donald Trump responded to this weekend's alleged chemical attack on Monday in a press pool, striking an aggressive tone.

Trump called the attack, which left dozens dead in a rebel-held town near the Syrian capital of Damascus, "atrocious" and "horrible." His administration, Trump said, would make a decision as to how to respond within 48 hours and "probably" by Tuesday.

"This is about humanity, and it can't be allowed to happen," Trump said, adding that the US was going to find out who was responsible for the attack. "If it's the Russians, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out," he said.

"We can not allow atrocities like that," he added. "Everybody's going to pay a price."

When asked what type of options were being considered, the president said "nothing is off the table." Defense Secretary Jim Mattis made the same statement earlier Monday.

Local aid groups blamed the attack on the Syrian government. The decision Monday on how to respond comes on John Bolton's first day as White House national security adviser. Bolton has been extremely hawkish in the past, especially on the key Syria ally Iran.

Earlier Monday, Syria accused Israeli warplanes of attacking a Syrian airfield in Homs province.

The airfield, known as T-4, was attacked in the past by Israeli Air Force jets after an Iranian drone violated Israeli airspace. Syrian air defenses shot down an IAF F-16 that was returning from the mission, but only after it flew back into Israeli airspace.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump calls out Putin by name after at least 40 'suffocated to...bullet
2 Politics 'This is a dangerous period': Trump is finally calling out...bullet
3 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in New York. Dec. 2, 2016.
Politics 'All sticks, no carrots': John Bolton arrives at the White House with a crisis brewing in Syria and no hint of what Trump will do
US Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit fire an M777 Howitzer during a fire mission in northern Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, March 24, 2017.
Politics These are the 25 most powerful militaries in the world
AFRL's conceptual sixth generation fighter.
Politics We asked a military aviation expert what the US' future sixth-generation fighter jet might look like
Larry Kudlow.
Politics Larry Kudlow keeps suggesting Trump should take major trade action on China — and it sounds a lot like the deal he killed in his first days in office