Trump fired his longtime personal assistant who is under investigation for financial crimes


President Donald Trump's personal assistant, Johnny McEntee, was fired and removed from the White House for an unspecified security issue.

  • President Donald Trump fired his longtime personal assistant, John McEntee, who is reportedly under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes.
  • McEntee was escorted from the White House on Monday.
  • Trump's campaign hired him soon after he was fired from his White House job.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired from his White House position while reportedly under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported.

McEntee was escorted out of the White House on Monday without being allowed to collect his belongings, including his jacket, The Journal reported. McEntee joined the president's small team three years ago during the earliest days of the campaign.

"It's not going to be great for morale," a White House official told The Journal about McEntee's firing.

The Trump campaign released a statement soon after McEntee's firing from the White House announcing that McEntee will join its ranks, serving as a "senior advisor for campaign operations."

"As we build out our operations for the 2018 mid-term elections and the 2020 reelection campaign, we are pleased to welcome back two outstanding members of our 2016 team," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "We need the help of proven leaders such as Katrina and John to promote the President's growing portfolio of achievements across the country."

