Trump flubbed the name of Lockheed Martin's CEO, calling her 'Marillyn Lockheed'


Politics Trump flubbed the name of Lockheed Martin's CEO, calling her 'Marillyn Lockheed'

  Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump made a gaffe while announcing that the US would soon impose impose tariffs on Chinese goods being imported to the US.

President Donald Trump mangled the name of a top defense executive while announcing Thursday that the US would soon impose tariffs on imported Chinese goods.

He introduced Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, who was there to voice support for the move, as "Marillyn Lockheed."

"We have some of our great business leaders, and leaders period right behind me," Trump said at the podium before asking Hewson to say a few words.

"I may ask Marillyn Lockheed, the leading women's business executive in this country, according to many," Trump said.

The president then talked about the F-35, which is made by Lockheed Martin.

"We buy billions and billions of dollars worth of that beautiful F-35. It’s stealth. You cannot see it. Is that correct? It better be correct," Trump said.

Lockheed Martin was founded in 1995 when Lockheed Corporation merged with Martin Marietta.

Watch video of Trump's slip-up below:

