TRUMP FUMES AT MUELLER AFTER COHEN RAID: 'It's an attack on our country'

President Donald Trump slammed the FBI's raid on the offices of his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and called the incident "a disgraceful situation."

"I have this witch hunt constantly going on," Trump said during a military leadership meeting, according to a press pool report. "It's an attack on on our country ... what we all stand for."

Trump also labeled special counsel Robert Mueller's team as "the most conflicted group of people I have ever seen."

Trump, who previously said that he was "looking forward" to talking with Mueller, did not deny the possibility of firing him.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said. "Many people have said you should fire him. Again, they found nothing and in finding nothing that's a big statement ..."

Trump also reportedly criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Mueller's investigation.

Armed with a search warrant, the FBI raided Cohen's Manhattan office after a tip from the special counsel, according to The New York Times. The agency reportedly gather records on various topics, such as the $130,000 non-disclosure payment to porn-star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 US presidential election.

Cohen is under investigation for possible bank fraud and violations of election law, according to a later report from The Washington Post.

The Times wrote that the raid did not appear to be directly connected to Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but that the information he provided was likely uncovered as part of his investigation.

Allan Smith contributed reporting.