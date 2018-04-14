Trump is more worried about Michael Cohen's criminal case than he is about the Russia investigation

Trump is said to be worried that the investigation into his longtime personal lawyer could have a bigger impact than the special counsel Robert Mueller.
The wide-ranging criminal investigation into Michael Cohen is said to have left President Donald Trump more rattled than the Russia investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Federal investigators in New York are looking into years' worth of Cohen's business dealings, as well as lawyering he did for Trump as his longtime personal attorney, fixer, and confidant.
The FBI collected a trove of Cohen's devices and documents in the Monday raid, which is primarily focused on Cohen's business and personal affairs that are unrelated to his work as an attorney. But because Cohen is so closely connected to Trump, the development apparently has the president bracing for the worst, The New York Times reported on Friday.
The Monday raid on Cohen's home and office took Trump by surprise and added to the stress of the Mueller investigation, which is looking into whether Trump committed obstruction of justice and whether his campaign cooperated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US election.
Trump's lawyers on Friday sought to intervene in Cohen's criminal proceedings, citing worries about federal agents rifling through attorney-client information that may be related to Trump. A judge granted that request late Friday. The president's lawyers have said they want to review the documents that were confiscated.
One of Trump's attorneys, Joanna Hendon, argued in court on Friday for access to the materials, insisting that the president's legal team needs assurance that the matter involving Cohen is handled "scrupulously."
Investigators can examine attorney-client work that falls within the purview of the Cohen criminal probe, but a separate Justice Department review is typically required in order to protect attorney-client privilege. Information deemed to be germane to the criminal investigation would not be protected by attorney-client privilege.
A lawyer can be called to testify against their client if their work was used in an effort to commit a crime or an act of fraud. Cohen reportedly said he "would rather jump out of a building" than testify against Trump.
Despite the Cohen matter being unrelated to Mueller's Russia investigation and the obstruction probe into Trump, the FBI raid on Monday infuriated the president and reportedly prompted him and his lawyers to scrap plans for a sit-down interview with Mueller.