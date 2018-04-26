Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump just had a wild 'Fox and Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights


President Donald Trump launched into discussions on Russia, James Comey, Kanye West, Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, Kim Jong Un, Ronny Jackson, the FBI, and more in a wild interview with Fox News' Fox & Friends on Thursday.

In a scene reminiscent of the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump on Thursday morning conducting a wild interview with the "Fox and Friends" morning show.

The topics: everything from the 2016 election to the Russia investigation to Kanye West.

The interview, conducted over the phone, was similar to when the then-candidate would call into morning shows to riff on the news of the day. Here's a rundown of some of the highlights from the interview:

  • Trump cryptically threatened the Justice Department and FBI over its investigation into possible ties between his campaign and the Russian government. "Our Justice Department — which I try and stay away from but at some point I won't — our Justice Department should be looking at that kind of stuff, not the nonsense of collusion with Russia," Trump said.
  • Trump acknowledged that his lawyer Michael Cohen represented him in dealings with porn star Stormy Daniels. "He represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me and, you know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump said. "There were no campaign funds that went into this, which would have been a problem."
  • Trump defended Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor who withdrew as the nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary on Thursday after allegations of workplace misconduct. "He would have done a great job, he has a tremendous heart," Trump said. "These are all false accusations, they're trying to destroy a man."
  • Trump suggested he could walk away from talks with North Korea at any time. "It could be that I walk out quickly, with respect, but it could be," Trump said. "It could be that the meeting doesn't even take place, who knows?"
  • Trump attacked former FBI Director James Comey, calling him "leaking, lying Comey" for claims made in Comey's new book and memos Comey wrote after meeting with Trump in prior to being fired. "Comey, what he did Brian, was terrible," Trump said.
  • Trump said he no longer watches CNN, but did watch CNN's town hall with Comey on Wednesday.
  • Trump said rapper Kanye West's recent support stems from record low black unemployment rates. "He sees that stuff and he's smart, so he says, 'You know, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did,'" Trump said.
