Trump just had a wild 'Fox & Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights

President Donald Trump launched into discussions on Russia, James Comey, Kanye West, Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, Kim Jong Un, Ronny Jackson, the FBI, and more in a wild interview on the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.
As a Republican presidential candidate, Trump would often call into morning shows to riff on the news of the day.
Here's a rundown of some of the highlights of Thursday's interview: