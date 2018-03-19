Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump just took unprecedented action targeting Venezuela's cryptocurrency


Politics Trump just took unprecedented action targeting Venezuela's cryptocurrency

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The action is yet another way the Trump administration hopes to put pressure on the Venezuelan government.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(Steve Helber/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning a new Venezuelan government-backed cryptocurrency.
  • The cryptocurrency is designed to get around sanctions placed on the country's cross-border transactions.
  • The White House made a typo in its email announcing the ban, erroneously replacing Venezuela with "America."


President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order on Monday banning Americans from purchasing a new cryptocurrency rolled out by the Venezuelan government, in a first-of-its-kind move with an aim of putting additional pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The cryptocurrency, called the Petro, is backed by oil, gold, and diamonds, according to JP Morgan. As a country on the brink of economic collapse and under pressure from international sanctions, Venezuela has said it hopes the Petro will allow it to get around sanctions on cross-border transactions. But as Trump's action shows, such transactions would widely be viewed as illegal.

Venezuela claims that on the first day of its rollout alone, the country garnered $735 million from Petro sales. It aims to make over $6 billion from the sales of the coin, according to a Brookings Institution study.

Despite Trump's ban, other countries under US sanctions, including Russia and Iran, have also expressed interest in setting up their own cryptocurrencies, according to Brookings.

In announcing the ban, the White House press office made a slip-up in its email subject line. Instead of introducing the "Executive Order on Taking Additional Steps to Address the Situation" in Venezuela, the subject line instead mentioned the "Situation in America."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump visited his border wall prototypes for the first time —...bullet
2 Politics China threatens to respond with 'military pressure' after...bullet
3 Politics Theresa May's ministers repeatedly warned that Brexit would...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

schumer mcconnell
Politics The government is facing another government shutdown in 5 days — and the massive budget deal to avoid it may hit some snags
joseph digenova
Politics Trump is reportedly set to hire a new lawyer who called Comey 'a dirty cop' and accused the FBI of trying to 'frame' Trump
Trump Kim Jong Un on TV composite
Politics What goes on inside the secretive, semi-official talks between the North Korea, the US, and South Korea
Sailors stand at attention on the USS Colorado after bringing the ship to life on March 17, 2018.
Politics The US's newest, most advanced attack sub is ready to prowl the seas — check out the USS Colorado