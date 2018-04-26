Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump makes cryptic comment about getting involved with Justice Department


Politics Trump makes cryptic comment about getting involved with Justice Department

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump appeared to threaten the independence of the Justice Department during a rare Thursday morning interview on "Fox & Friends," telling the conservative hosts that "at some point" he will intervene with the law enforcement agency.

President Donald Trump play

President Donald Trump

(Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump appeared to threaten the independence of the Department of Justice during a rare Thursday morning interview on "Fox and Friends."
  • Trump said that while he tries to "stay away" from the DOJ, "at some point I won't."

President Donald Trump appeared to threaten the independence of the Department of Justice during a rare Thursday morning interview on "Fox and Friends," telling the conservative hosts that "at some point" he will intervene with the law enforcement agency.

Trump expressed frustration with the FBI, repeating his accusation that the agency's investigations of possible collusion between the Russian government and his presidential campaign as well as the separate investigations into some of his closest associates are part of an elaborate "witch hunt" and argued that he's made a decision to let the investigations run their course.

But, he added, he might not stay away for much longer.

"I have decided that I won't be involved — I may change my mind at some point, because what's going on is a disgrace, it's an absolute disgrace," Trump said, adding later, "Our Justice Department, which I try to stay away from, but at some point I won't."

Trump also repeated his accusation that the special counsel is investigating his associates more aggressively than they've investigated Democrats.

"Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there ... I will not be involved in the Justice Department," Trump said, but added, "I will wait 'til this is over — it's all lies and it's a horrible thing that's going on."

Trump has said before that he wishes he could exert more control over the DOJ aand has repeatedly attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the FBI.

"The saddest thing is that because I'm the President of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said last November. "I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI."

Watch the clips below:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian politiciansbullet
2 Mary Chinery-Hesse Ghana has just appointed its first female...bullet
3 Politics More empty classrooms in Ghana's private high schools due...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Screen Shot 2018 04 26 at 9.12.35 AM
Politics Trump just had a wild 'Fox and Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II, in Red Square in Moscow.
Politics These are the most powerful militaries in Asia
Politics This Lebanese galamseyer is confident of being above the law
 
Politics In long rant on 'Fox & Friends,' Trump acknowledges staying overnight in Moscow — alluding to the most salacious allegation in the Steele dossier