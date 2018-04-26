Trump makes cryptic comment about getting involved with Justice Department

news

President Donald Trump appeared to threaten the independence of the Department of Justice during a rare Thursday morning interview on "Fox and Friends," telling the conservative hosts that "at some point" he will intervene with the law enforcement agency.

Trump expressed frustration with the FBI, repeating his accusation that the agency's investigations of possible collusion between the Russian government and his presidential campaign as well as the separate investigations into some of his closest associates are part of an elaborate "witch hunt" and argued that he's made a decision to let the investigations run their course.

But, he added, he might not stay away for much longer.

"I have decided that I won't be involved — I may change my mind at some point, because what's going on is a disgrace, it's an absolute disgrace," Trump said, adding later, "Our Justice Department, which I try to stay away from, but at some point I won't."

Trump also repeated his accusation that the special counsel is investigating his associates more aggressively than they've investigated Democrats.

"Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there ... I will not be involved in the Justice Department," Trump said, but added, "I will wait 'til this is over — it's all lies and it's a horrible thing that's going on."

Trump has said before that he wishes he could exert more control over the DOJ aand has repeatedly attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the FBI.

"The saddest thing is that because I'm the President of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said last November. "I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI."

