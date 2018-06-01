Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump may have violated a decades-old federal rule by tweeting about the jobs report before its release


Politics Trump may have violated a decades-old federal rule by tweeting about the jobs report before its release

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump tweeted about the jobs report an hour before its release Friday, possibly violating a Bureau of Economic Analysis rule that prohibits executive-branch members from commenting until an hour after the report's release.

Trump on phone play

Trump on phone

(White House)

  • President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "looking forward" to Friday's May jobs report an hour before its release.
  • As president, Trump receives the jobs report the night before it comes out.
  • A Office of Management and Budget rule mandates that executive-branch employees avoid commenting on the report until an hour after its release.
  • Former economic officials took Trump to task over the tweet, while members of the Trump administration defended it.

President Donald Trump may have violated a decades-old federal rule by tweeting about Friday's May jobs report about an hour before its release.

The president is privy to the report's data the night before it is made public.

"Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning," Trump tweeted.

Under guidance released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) regarding data releases, members of the executive branch are not supposed to make public statements about the data until an hour after the report's release.

Austan Goolsbee, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, said Trump's tweet was clearly in violation of the rule.

"If the president just tipped that the numbers are good, he broke the law," Goolsbee tweeted.

"It's classified information," he continued. "The CEA gets the number the day before and even internally can only discuss the info on an encrypted line before release."

The jobs report, when it was eventually released, beat expectations with 223,000 jobs added in May. This was higher than the 190,000 expected by economists.

Jason Furman, another CEA chair under Obama, asserted that Trump should be disqualified from getting the information before release.

"You should have gotten the employment numbers from the Council of Economic Advisers yesterday," Furman said. "And if this tweet is conveying inside information about a particularly good jobs number you should never get them in advance from the Council of Economic Advisers again."

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, confirmed to CNBC that Trump received the jobs-report numbers on Thursday night but insisted that the tweet was acceptable because the president "didn't put the numbers out."

Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, also defended the president's tweet.

"I don't think he gave anything away," Kudlow said during an appearance on CNBC.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has appeared to break the rule. Sean Spicer, then the White House press secretary, tweeted 27 minutes after the jobs report was released in March 2017. It's unclear whether there was any penalty for that tweet.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics France's 'Spiderman' joins fire brigade as citizenship awaitsbullet
2 Politics Trump reportedly bragged about a classified battle in Syria...bullet
3 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump.
Politics Rudy Giuliani: Trump doesn't pay 'much attention' to Michael Avenatti, thinks he's a 'fool'
Donald Trump Kim Kardashian
Politics Trump releases photo of his Oval Office meeting with Kim Kardashian West
trump
Politics 'A slow motion train wreck': Trump is kicking off a trade war with America's closest allies
Michael Avenatti.
Politics Michael Avenatti addressed his claim that Michael Cohen is leaking audio recordings seized by the FBI — and now he's saying it's 'just like' Nixon