Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats after poisoning of Russian ex-spy in Britain

US President Donald Trump is expelling 60 Russian diplomats from the US-based Russian Embassy and permanent mission to the UN.

The measures are in retaliation for the poisoning of the former spy Sergei Skripal on March 4.

Fourteen European Union member states and a few other countries have also announced plans to expel diplomats.

The United States will expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of the Russian former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

The measures were announced Monday morning, two weeks after Britain first accused Russian President Vladimir Putin's government of being behind the nerve-agent attack.

The Trump administration will remove Russians from their posts at the US-based Russian Embassy and permanent mission to the United Nations, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal said the US also planned to close the Russian consulate in Seattle. That consulate is close to a US naval facility.

Moscow has denied involvement in the March 4 poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, but evidence presented by Britain privately to allied nations resulted in widespread condemnation and the expectation that measures such as those announced Monday would follow.

Britain expelled 23 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Britain shortly after casting blame on Russia for the attack.

Russia responded in kind, demanding the departure of an equal number of British diplomats working in Moscow.

A White House statement Monday said:

"The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world.

"Today's actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security."

Around the same time as the White House made its announcement, Germany's foreign ministry announced that it was expelling four diplomats. France announced the same.

The European Union has also temporarily withdrawn its ambassador to Moscow over the affair, a measure announced last week.

In all, 14 EU member states have announced plans to expel Russian diplomats from their countries, the European Council's president, Donald Tusk, announced on Monday. He added that "additional measures, including further expulsions," could take place in the coming days and weeks.

These countries include:

Ireland

Netherlands

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Italy



Germany

France

Poland

Ukraine also said it would expel 13 Russian diplomats, while Canada said it would expel seven.