Trump reportedly asked Comey to investigate one of the most salacious allegations in the Steele dossier

One of Trump's concerns was the claim that he entertained prostitutes at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow in 2013, who performed sexual acts in his presence. According to Comey's new book, " target="_blank"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," Comey said Trump asked him to investigate the claim to reassure his wife it was untrue.

"He brought up what he called the 'golden showers thing' … adding that it bothered him if there was 'even a one percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true," Comey wrote in his book, according to The New York Post.

Trump and Comey held the discussion during a private dinner on January 27, 2017, the same occasion in which Comey said Trump had asked for his "loyalty."

Comey said that he privately thought why Melania might believe the allegation against Trump would even remotely be true.

"In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that," Comey wrote.

A day earlier, Comey and then-director of national intelligence, James Clapper, had briefed President Barack Obama on Russia's meddling in the US election, a discussion which included that salacious claim about Trump and the prostitutes in the hotel in Moscow.

When the men agreed that Comey would be the one to disclose that detail to Trump, Obama looked at Comey. "He raised and lowered both of his eyebrows with emphasis, and then looked away," Comey wrote. "To my mind, his Groucho Marx eyebrow raise was both subtle humor and an expression of concern."

"It was almost as if he was saying, 'good luck with that,'" Comey said.

Some of the allegations mentioned in the dossier have not been publicly verified. The document is one of several pieces of information being considered in the Russia investigation that spans several US congressional committees and law-enforcement agencies.