Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump reportedly called Michael Cohen to complain after he saw the lawyer eating breakfast with Mark Cuban


Politics Trump reportedly called Michael Cohen to complain after he saw the lawyer eating breakfast with Mark Cuban

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump once reportedly called his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to complain about a breakfast the lawyer had with billionaire businessman Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban play

Mark Cuban

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump reportedly complained to his lawyer, Michael Cohen, about him having breakfast with billionaire Mark Cuban.
  • Cuban told The Wall Street Journal that he thinks Cohen makes a show out of eating with him so Trump notices.


President Donald Trump once reportedly called his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to complain about a breakfast the lawyer had with billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cuban told The Journal that he thinks Cohen has made a show of hanging out with him "to piss off Trump when Trump is ignoring him."

After a video appeared on TMZ showing Cohen and Cuban leaving a breakfast last November at the Time Warner Center, Trump called Cohen to complain, a source with knowledge of the conversation told The Journal.

Cohen sought to assure Trump that he had breakfast with Cuban, who has sparred with the president and been a vocal critic of his policies and presidency at time, "to set him straight."

"I told him he has to respect the office, to respect you,” Cohen said, according to the Journal. The publication reported that Cohen later told Trump, "Boss I miss you so much. I wish I was down there with you. It’s really hard for me to be here.”

The Journal's report was an extensive look at Cohen's life since Trump took office. It comes as he faces a criminal investigation following FBI raids of his home, office, and hotel room earlier this month. He has not been charged with a crime.

Cuban, meanwhile, has teased a presidential bid for more than a year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian politiciansbullet
2 Politics More empty classrooms in Ghana's private high schools due to...bullet
3 Politics A Russian scientist who claimed to develop the nerve agent...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

michael cohen
Politics Trump has reportedly described his embattled lawyer and 'fixer' Michael Cohen as a 'bull in a China shop'
mike pompeo kim jong un
Politics The first photos have been released from Mike Pompeo's meeting with Kim Jong Un
cohen
Politics Trump showed up late to Michael Cohen's son's bar mitzvah — then humiliated him in front of all the guests
null
Politics US and South Korea agree to stop war games to keep Kim Jong Un happy during historic summit