Trump says he was too busy to get Melania a good birthday gift, worries 'maybe I didn't get her so much'

President Donald Trump said he gave first lady Melania Trump "a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers" for her 48th birthday on Thursday. But he fretted in an interview that it wasn't "so much."
President Donald Trump fretted during a Thursday morning "Fox and Friends" appearance about his birthday gift to first lady Melania Trump, which he admitted he was too busy to buy.
At the beginning of the interview, Trump even suggested that the Fox News appearance itself might be considered a gift.
"I picked a very, very special day because it's Melania's birthday," he said. "So I said, 'Let's do it, on Melania's birthday,' so Happy Birthday to Melania."
When host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump to share the gift he'd chosen, Trump paused for a moment.
"Well I better not get into that, because I may get in trouble," he said. "Maybe I didn't get her so much … You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay?"
But Trump added that he got her "a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers," before praising his wife for orchestrating Tuesday's state dinner, which honored the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.
"And she did a fantastic job with France. I'll tell you what, the people of France are just — were spellbound with what happened with their great president who just left, Emmanuel," Trump said.
But Trump may not need to worry after all — the card-and-flowers combination is a popular birthday gift for first ladies.
Former first lady Michelle Obama, for instance, received that exact gift from her husband on her 54th birthday in January. Judging from this Instagram photo, she loved it:
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You#emo#4oCZ##re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.