Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump says 'I am more a spy than he is' in an appeal for Turkey to release a jailed American pastor accused of supporting a failed coup


Politics Trump says 'I am more a spy than he is' in an appeal for Turkey to release a jailed American pastor accused of supporting a failed coup

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump made a new appeal on behalf of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor accused of organizing a failed 2016 military coup in Turkey.

trump erdogan turkey play

trump erdogan turkey
  • President Donald Trump appealed to Turkey for the release of the American pastor, Andrew Brunson, who is facing criminal charges in Turkey over a failed 2016 military coup.
  • Brunson, who is originally from North Carolina, has lived in Turkey for 25 years. He has been jailed there for the last 18 months, on accusations he helped support a group of Turkish soldiers who tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.
  • Brunson has denied any wrongdoing.
  • Trump appealed for Brunson's release on Tuesday, calling the pastor "a fine gentleman and a Christian leader in the United States." The US president said of Turkey: "They call him a spy but I am more a spy than he is."
  • Brunson could get 35 years in prison if he's convicted.


President Donald Trump appealed to Turkey for the release of the American pastor, Andrew Brunson, who is being held on accusations that he supported a failed military coup in 2016.

Brunson is originally from North Carolina, but has lived in Turkey for 25 years, serving as leader of a Christian church in the town of Izmir, about 360 miles southwest of the capital Ankara.

He has remained in custody for the last 18 months, facing charges that he helped support Turkish soldiers who tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016. Brunson has denied any wrongdoing.

"Pastor Andrew Brunson, a fine gentleman and Christian leader in the United States, is on trial and being persecuted in Turkey for no reason," Trump said in a Twitter post on Tuesday night.

"They call him a Spy, but I am more a Spy than he is," the US president said. "Hopefully he will be allowed to come home to his beautiful family where he belongs!"

Trump's declaration that "I am more a spy" than Brunson is hits at the crux of Turkey's argument about Brunson and the vast swath of the Turkish population arrested and accused of subverting Erdogan's government.

Some people did a double-take on Trump calling himself a spy.

In an apparent gesture to coax Turkey into freeing Brunson, the US dropped charges against members of Erdogan's security detail who were accused of brawling with protesters during the Turkish president's visit to the US last year.

By all accounts, Turkey was unmoved.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a...bullet
2 Politics Israeli intelligence reportedly says Trump's Syria strike...bullet
3 Politics The US used 2 state of the art weapons for the first time...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mike Pompeo
Politics News of CIA director Mike Pompeo's secret trip to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea comes on the same day multiple lawmakers indicated they won't approve his bid to become secretary of state
barbara bush maine
Politics Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
internal revenue service irs sign
Politics The IRS just pushed back the deadline to file taxes by one day after its website crashed on Tax Day
Donald Trump
Politics Koch-backed groups are reigniting a push for a permanent DACA solution