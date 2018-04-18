Trump suggests Stormy Daniels sketch is actually of her husband, and fake

news

President Donald Trump has responded to porn star Stormy Daniels' police sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with the president — by retweeting an image suggesting she was lying.

Daniels on Tuesday released a police-style sketch of the man in the hope of identifying him. The image is based on her recollection of being threatened in 2011.

Daniels said the man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, weeks after she agreed to tell a sister publication of In Touch magazine about an alleged yearlong affair with Trump that started at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me: 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told CBS' "60 Minutes" in March.

"Then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl — it'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Many on social media immediately likened the sketch to the New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, a friend of Trump, or actor Willem Dafoe.

But Trump retweeted a follower's image that suggested it was in fact a sketch of Stormy Daniels' husband, Glendon Crain, a fellow porn star.

"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" Trump tweeted along with the following image:

Daniels married Crain in 2010, one year before the alleged encounter with a man her lawyer described as a thug threatening her. Her lawyer has offered a $100,000 reward for a positive identification of the suspect. Crain has been quiet about the alleged affair.

Daniels alone allegedly witnessed the encounter, and no other witnesses have stepped forward.

Daniels is in the middle of a lawsuit against Trump that she hopes will void a nondisclosure agreement she says was signed just days before the 2016 election.

The sketch is part of a larger media and legal offensive against Trump from Daniels who says she's done being "bullied" by him.