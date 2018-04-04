Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's 2020 campaign manager says report he's hired Rob Porter is 'fake news'


Brad Parscale and the Trump White House are denying that Porter is working under Parscale in any capacity.

  • The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that White House staff secretary Rob Porter was hired by President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale.
  • Both Parscale and a Trump representative have denied that Porter was hired.


President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, on Wednesday said a Daily Mail report that he had hired former White House staff secretary Rob Porter was "fake news."

"No, Rob Porter has not been hired in any capacity. I have never even thought about it. So #FakeNews," Parscale wrote on Twitter.

The Daily Mail report said that days after Porter was let go by the White House amid allegations that he had physically abused his ex-wives, he was hired by Parscale's digital strategy company. The Daily Mail reported that Trump personally intervened to get Porter a job, with the intention of later having him play a role in his reelection campaign.

Porter has been accused of physically assaulting both of his ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, which led to his removal from his high-level White House position that required him to view classified information and work closely with the president. Porter had not yet received a full security clearance when he left the administration.

"Such a hit piece. I actually do not believe I have ever even met Rob Porter," Parscale said on Twitter. "Impossible to prove a negative, what a joke. What’s next, I am opening my office on the moon? Can’t wait to see."

Porter's firing in February sparked a wide-ranging debate the security clearance approval process within the White House. Later that month, more than 30 administration aides lost their top-secret clearance, as did White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

At the time of his ouster, Porter had reportedly been dating former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who announced her resignation in late February. The pair are no longer dating, according to the Mail, which said they have only spoken to check up on Porter's wellness.

