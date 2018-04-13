Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's approval rating is at its highest point in nearly a full year


But Trump's approval rating is still not very good.

  • President Donald Trump's approval rating is at its highest point since May 2017.
  • It's still not good on a historical basis.


President Donald Trump's approval rating is at its highest point in the RealClearPolitics average since May 8, 2017.

But it's still not great on a historical basis.

On Friday, Trump's approval rating stood at 42.8% in the average — the first time it's been at that level in more than 11 months. Trump's rating was buoyed by a recent poll from the right-leaning Rasmussen firm that showed Trump with a 50% approval rating.

"Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling," Trump tweeted last week. "Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin' Obama at the same time in his Administration."

Meanwhile, Trump's disapproval rating stood at 53.7% in the average.

Here's a look at the trend:

