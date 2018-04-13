Trump's approval rating is at its highest point in nearly a full year

But Trump's approval rating is still not very good.
President Donald Trump's approval rating is at its highest point in the RealClearPolitics average since May 8, 2017.
But it's still not great on a historical basis.
On Friday, Trump's approval rating stood at 42.8% in the average — the first time it's been at that level in more than 11 months. Trump's rating was buoyed by a recent poll from the right-leaning Rasmussen firm that showed Trump with a 50% approval rating.
"Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling," Trump tweeted last week. "Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin' Obama at the same time in his Administration."
Meanwhile, Trump's disapproval rating stood at 53.7% in the average.
Here's a look at the trend: