Trump's education secretary chided him for calling NBC's Chuck Todd 'a sleeping son of a b----'

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was backed into a corner when asked about the president's vulgar name-calling during a Monday morning interview with NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

After questioning DeVos about her position on arming teachers, Guthrie asked the controversial cabinet secretary about President Donald Trump calling her NBC colleague and "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd a "sleeping son of a b----" during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"I wonder, as the education secretary in charge of what our kids learn, what do you think of that kind of language?" Guthrie asked. "Would you wash someone's mouth out with soap?"

"I would probably use different language myself," DeVos responded with a smile. "I think we all have an opportunity and responsibility to be examples to our kids."

Guthrie pressed her, "And that includes the president?"

"That includes the president as well," DeVos responded.

DeVos wasn't the first cabinet secretary forced to addressed Trump's most recent vulgarities. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the president's comments during an interview with Todd on Sunday, describing them as "funny."

"When [President Trump] uses vulgarity to talk about individuals, what are they supposed to tell their kids?" Todd asked.

"I think you should be focused on what the policies are. He's using those vulgarities in the context of a campaign rally," Mnuchin responded. "Obviously there were a lot of funny moments on that rally."

Trump made the comment during a raucous speech for Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone, most of which he spent railing against his enemies in politics and the media and touting his accomplishments. At one point, Trump mentioned a 1999 appearance he made on "Meet the Press," which he noted is "a show now headed by Sleepy-Eyes Chuck Todd."

"He is a sleeping son of a b----, I'll tell you," the president added.