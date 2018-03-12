Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's education secretary chided him for calling NBC's Chuck Todd 'a sleeping son of a b----'


Politics Trump's education secretary chided him for calling NBC's Chuck Todd 'a sleeping son of a b----'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Secretary Betsy DeVos was forced to address the president's vulgar name-calling during a Monday morning interview with NBC host Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie and Betsy DeVos play

Savannah Guthrie and Betsy DeVos

(Screenshot/Today Show)

  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was forced to address President Donald Trump's vulgar name-calling during a Monday morning interview with NBC host Savannah Guthrie.
  • "As the education secretary in charge of what our kids learn, what do you think of that kind of language?" Guthrie asked.
  • DeVos said she would "probably use different language" and conceded that the president has "an opportunity and responsibility" to be an example to kids.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was backed into a corner when asked about the president's vulgar name-calling during a Monday morning interview with NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

After questioning DeVos about her position on arming teachers, Guthrie asked the controversial cabinet secretary about President Donald Trump calling her NBC colleague and "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd a "sleeping son of a b----" during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"I wonder, as the education secretary in charge of what our kids learn, what do you think of that kind of language?" Guthrie asked. "Would you wash someone's mouth out with soap?"

"I would probably use different language myself," DeVos responded with a smile. "I think we all have an opportunity and responsibility to be examples to our kids."

Guthrie pressed her, "And that includes the president?"

"That includes the president as well," DeVos responded.

DeVos wasn't the first cabinet secretary forced to addressed Trump's most recent vulgarities. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the president's comments during an interview with Todd on Sunday, describing them as "funny."

"When [President Trump] uses vulgarity to talk about individuals, what are they supposed to tell their kids?" Todd asked.

"I think you should be focused on what the policies are. He's using those vulgarities in the context of a campaign rally," Mnuchin responded. "Obviously there were a lot of funny moments on that rally."

Trump made the comment during a raucous speech for Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone, most of which he spent railing against his enemies in politics and the media and touting his accomplishments. At one point, Trump mentioned a 1999 appearance he made on "Meet the Press," which he noted is "a show now headed by Sleepy-Eyes Chuck Todd."

"He is a sleeping son of a b----, I'll tell you," the president added.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Theresa May's Brexit plan to register millions of EU citizens...bullet
2 Politics Trump lashes out at media, Democrats, drug dealers, Oprah in...bullet
3 Politics 5 people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An EA-18G Growler launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy picture taken in the Arabian Gulf October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Philip Wagner Jr./Handout via Reuters
Politics It looks like the US will hold back the big guns from military drills as North Korea talks loom
Mitt Romney.
Politics Mitt Romney just turned 71 — here's how the Senate hopeful went from the world of investing to saving the Olympics and losing the presidency twice
donald trump looking up
Politics Trump has created an international 'free-for-all' that could cause huge waves in the global economy
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in March 2017.
Politics $139,000 doors and private planes — 6 Trump Cabinet members under scrutiny for their lavish spending of taxpayer money