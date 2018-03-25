Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's former campaign manager says he refused to hire Cambridge Analytica even after they pitched him 3 times


Politics Trump's former campaign manager says he refused to hire Cambridge Analytica even after they pitched him 3 times

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Corey Lewandowski said the data mining firm that sparked a Facebook controversy approached him three times, and he rebuffed them at every instance.

corey lewandowski chuck todd play

corey lewandowski chuck todd

(Screenshot via @MeetThePress/Twitter)

  • Former campaign manager for President Donald Trump Corey Lewandowski told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" that he rebuffed Cambridge Analytica three times.
  • He also said he had been aware of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's ties to the data mining company, but that it had no impact on his decision.
  • Cambridge Analytica has been embroiled in a wide-ranging scandal about its data mining operations during the 2016 elections.

Former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, distanced himself from Cambridge Analytica on Sunday in the wake of a series of stunning revelations about the data mining firm's work with Facebook, the Trump campaign, and the behavior of its leadership.

Lewandowski said on "Meet the Press" that the Trump campaign never hired them during his time as its manager, which spanned from January 2015 to June 2016.

"I never approved Cambridge Analytica's contract," he told host Chuck Todd. "They did not work for the campaign when I was the manager, so we have to be clear about that. They pitched me three times, three times I said no. They did not come to the campaign until after I left."

Lewandowski added that he was aware that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had a stake in the company, but that it had no bearing on his decision. Despite Bannon's denials, company whistleblower Christopher Wylie said Bannon was reportedly aware of some of the group's activities relating to the 2016 election.

"We had to get Bannon to approve everything at this point," Wylie said. "Bannon was Alexander Nix's boss. Alexander Nix didn't have the authority to spend that much money without approval."

Cambridge Analytica gained international rebuke over the past week due to revelations that the company harvested the Facebook data of 50 million people, for the most part without their permission. The group then reportedly used this data to create targeted ads for the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

In addition, the company's CEO Alexander Nix stepped down after a Channel 4 News undercover investigation in the company's native UK showed him boasting about the company's use of prostitutes and bribe money to put politicians in compromising situations.

The company worked with the Trump campaign in its final months leading up to the November election.

Watch a clip of Lewandowski's interview below:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics US pilots in Syria fight at a huge disadvantage — and it could...bullet
2 Politics Fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe unleashes on Trumpbullet
3 Politics 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': Hundreds of thousands descend on...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.
Politics Countries in Asia are wary of China — and they're 'wondering exactly how far America would go'
A military aide holds the Medal of Honor before U.S. President Donald Trump awarded it to James McCloughan, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 31, 2017.
Politics 13 incredible stories of American servicemen who won the Medal of Honor — the military's highest honor
The Irish border issue is highly emotive. Pictured: Sinn Fein hold an anti-Brexit rally on December 6, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Politics Why a hard Brexit Irish border would reopen a 'gaping wound' and wreck the Irish peace process
parkland student survivors
Politics The Parkland community takes center stage at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington