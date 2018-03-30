news

U.S. Visa applicants could soon be required to disclose social media handles from the past five years, as well as email addresses and phone numbers, in a move to expand the Trump administration's "extreme vetting" of immigrants and visitors.

The decision is an extension of efforts by the previous administration to more closely scrutinise social media after the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

Trump's administration plans to require those applying to come to the United States to submit five years of social media history.

Despite strenuous objections from education and academic groups during a public comment period, the U.S government decision still holds, says Reuters.

Applicants will be requested to provide social media handles dating back over the last five years and biographical information dating back 15 years.

The specific platforms will be identified and applicants given an option to list handles for other platforms not explicitly required.

For critics, the new questionnaire represents yet another obstacle that the government is putting in the path of potential immigrants, would-be students and qualified researchers and teachers that may otherwise want to come to the United States.