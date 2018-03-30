Home > Business Insider > Politics >

US has added a new requirement for visa qualification


Politics U.S. is buttressing its paperwork walls with new requirements for social media disclosures as part of revised visa applications

  • Published: , Refreshed:

US approves social media background checks for visa applicants

play

U.S. Visa applicants could soon be required to disclose social media handles from the past five years, as well as email addresses and phone numbers, in a move to expand the Trump administration's "extreme vetting" of immigrants and visitors.

The decision is an extension of efforts by the previous administration to more closely scrutinise social media after the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

Trump's administration plans to require those applying to come to the United States to submit five years of social media history.

Despite strenuous objections from education and academic groups during a public comment period, the U.S government decision still holds, says Reuters.

Applicants will be requested to provide social media handles dating back over the last five years and biographical information dating back 15 years.

The specific platforms will be identified and applicants given an option to list handles for other platforms not explicitly required.

For critics, the new questionnaire represents yet another obstacle that the government is putting in the path of potential immigrants, would-be students and qualified researchers and teachers that may otherwise want to come to the United States.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US embassy just clarified controversies surrounding its...bullet
2 Politics One of the nation's most controversial governors finds...bullet
3 Ian Khama Botswana's straight talking president steps down with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

hillary clinton
Politics Hillary Clinton blames the GOP for the deep political divide, but concedes she'd like to 'take back' some things she said
A soldier tests the Modular Handgun System for the US Army Operational Test Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, August 27, 2017.
Politics The US military is snapping up the Army's new sidearm
Trump Kim jong un maga
Politics Dennis Rodman, Kim Jong Un's best friend in the US, hopes Trump gives Kim a 'Make America Great Again' hat
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) speaks during a press conference on gun safety on Capitol Hill on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Politics A Democratic congresswoman kept her chief of staff on for months after learning of allegations he had abused and threatened to kill a female staffer