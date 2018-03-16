US military HH-60 helicopter reportedly crashes in Iraq with 7 crew members on board

news

A US military Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk reportedly crashed in western Iraq.

Seven crew members were believed to have been onboard.

Rescue forces have been dispatched and an investigation is ongoing.



A US military Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk reportedly crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

Seven US Air Force airmen are believed to have been onboard during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but initial reports indicate the airmen were not on a combat mission and no hostile fire was taken, according to US Defense Department officials.

"Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time," a statement from Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said, according to ABC News. "Further details will be released when available."

The primary role of the HH-60 is to conduct search and rescue operations. As a modified UH-60 Black Hawk, the capabilities of the HH-60 includes various communications and search tools to provide medical evacuations disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

