US Secretary of State to meet Buhari on counter terrorism

The United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, will be meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss counter terrorism on his tour of Africa.

The US Secretary of state will also be meeting with President Mulatu Teshome and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A statement by the spokesperson for the State Department, Heather Nauert, stated that Tillerson plans to discuss ways the US can work with African nations to counter terrorism.

Tillerson will also be discussing on advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.

According to statement, Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country as well as the leadership of the African Union in Addis Ababa to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa.

US condemns kidnap of 110 schoolgirls in Yobe, Nigeria

The United States of America has supported the fight against terrorism in Nigeria while the US Department of State condemned the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.

“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”

“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.

“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.