Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Watch George W. Bush tear up the dance floor at his nephew's wedding


Politics Watch George W. Bush tear up the dance floor at his nephew's wedding

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A video of former President George W. Bush dancing at his nephew's wedding has gone viral on Tuesday.

George W. Bush play

George W. Bush

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Former President George W. Bush took to the dance floor at his nephew's wedding this weekend.
  • Video of him dancing went viral on Tuesday.

A video of former President George W. Bush dancing at his nephew's wedding has gone viral on Tuesday.

Bush broke out the dance moves this weekend at his nephew Pierce Bush's wedding to Sarahbeth Melton. The 32-year-old Bush is Neil Bush's son and former President George H.W. Bush's grandson.

The second Bush president was filmed busting a move to an '80s pop hit at the party, as The Daily Mail reported.

Watch:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Kim Jong Un reportedly arrives in Beijing on mysterious...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia's missile defenses look to have 'failed...bullet
3 Politics Israel blows hundreds of thousands firing Iron Dome missile...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics Here's everything we know about the mysterious armored train that just took a secret guest from North Korea to Beijing
Mark Zuckerberg
Politics A powerful Senate panel is about to haul in an all-star lineup of tech executives — and it could be brutal
Jared Kushner, second from left, and Luis Videgaray, second from right, during a meeting with other Mexican and US officials in Washington, DC, February 14, 2017.
Politics Jared Kushner is still in the driver's seat on US-Mexico relations, but a deeper problem persists
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference on January 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. There is a push for Romney to run for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Orrin Hatch this year. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Politics Mitt Romney is veering to the right of Trump on immigration