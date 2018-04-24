'We have to make him perfect': Trump brushed dandruff off Macron's shoulder as their bromance continues to blossom

news

In a joint press briefing at the White House on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump brushed dandruff off of French President Emmanuel Macron's shoulder.

Macron is visiting the United States as Trump's first official state visit guest.

The bromance between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron continues to grow.

"It's a great honor, a great honor to be here," Trump said. "We do have a very special relationship. In fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff off — little piece. We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

This is Macron's first official state visit to the United States since being elected president of France last year. It's also Trump's first state visit as president.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday and joined Trump and first lady Melania Trump for dinner at Mount Vernon on Monday night.

On Tuesday night, the two couples will attend a lavish state dinner at the White House.

