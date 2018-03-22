We read the whole report Republicans just released on the House Intel Committee's Russia investigation — here are the main points

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee left out critical context from their report on the panel's Russia investigation.
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report of their findings in the Russia investigation on Thursday, and it makes a number of incomplete assertions that obscure established facts.
It said Russia was responsible for carrying out cyberattacks against the US; for disseminating hacked emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee; and for launching a social media disinformation campaign — findings that largely echo parts of the US intelligence community's assessment of Russia's interference in the election.
But Republicans' conclusions on whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow left out critical context and painted an incomplete picture of the scope of the campaign's contacts with Russian actors.
The committee recommended Europe and the US should shore up their cyber defenses and lessen economic dependence on Russia to counter its aggression. It also suggested Congress should take a larger role in addressing Russia's cyber activity and empower state and local authorities to secure election infrastructure.
Notably, Republicans also recommended that Congress repeal the Logan Act.
Trump associates like former national security adviser Michael Flynn have been accused of violating the Logan Act, which makes it illegal for private citizens to conduct policy negotiations on behalf of the US.
Flynn pleaded guilty in December to one count of making false statements to investigators about his conversations with Sergei Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the US. According to special counsel Robert Mueller's court filing, a "very senior member" of the Trump transition team directed Flynn's interactions with Kislyak — a revelation observers said could amount to a violation of the Logan Act.
The New York Times reported last year that some have suggested the Logan Act is moot based on a legal doctrine called "desuetude," which stipulates that a law may become null and void if it goes without use for a long time. Only two people have been indicted under the Logan Act, and neither indictment resulted in a conviction.
After Republicans released their report, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff released a statement in response.
"Russian interference was successful because the beneficiary of their help has refused to condemn it," he tweeted. "The lack of a serious investigation by the GOP is an invitation to the Russians to do it again."