WE'VE GOT A DEAL: Congress just released a massive $1.3 trillion plan to avoid a government shutdown

The $1.3 trillion omnibus bill will include funding to combat the opioid crisis, increase border security, protect voting systems, and build new infrastructure.
In what now seems like a monthly tradition in Washington, Congress is barreling toward a government-shutdown deadline, and leaders are banking on a massive last-minute deal to avoid any disruption.
After February's short-lived shutdown produced the outline of a two-year spending agreement, congressional leaders rolled out a more detailed omnibus spending package on Wednesday, two days before the shutdown deadline.
The 2,232-page bill would allocate nearly $1.3 trillion of federal funding over the next two years for everything from the military, to disease prevention, to job-training programs. The bill also includes funding for particular legislative projects favored by both parties and key tweaks to federal law.
The bill is a result of long negotiations among the "big four" congressional leaders: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
"Every bill takes compromise, and there was plenty here, but at the end of the day we Democrats feel very good because so many of our priorities for the middle class were included," Schumer said in a statement after the bill's release. "From opioid funding to rural broadband, and from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers and families first."
Here's a rundown of some of the major parts of the deal:
Both parties were fighting for significant legislative priorities to be part of the final package but did not appear to make the final cut. Some omissions include President Donald Trump's call — echoed by House conservatives — to defund so-called sanctuary cities, as well as a centrist plan to provide funding to shore up the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces.
Additionally:
"The President and the leaders discussed their support for the bill, which includes more funds to rebuild the military, such as the largest pay raise for our troops in a decade, more than 100 miles of new construction for the border wall and other key domestic priorities, like combatting the opioid crisis and rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure," the statement said.
Ryan's office also echoed the White House, saying that the meeting was designed to walk the president through the bill and that Trump liked the deal.
"The speaker met with the president this afternoon to discuss the emerging funding bill," a Ryan spokesperson said. "They had a good conversation about the wins delivered for the president, and he is supportive of the bill."
Since the bill was released on Wednesday and the House is projected to pass it on Thursday, a single senator could delay its consideration on Friday until after the shutdown deadline at midnight. Such a scenario would be similar to Sen. Rand Paul's one-man shutdown in February that forced a roughly six-hour lapse in funding.