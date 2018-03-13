Home > Business Insider > Politics >

With Tillerson gone, the first member of an infamous 'suicide pact' has left the White House


Politics With Tillerson gone, the first member of an infamous 'suicide pact' has left the White House

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rex Tillerson, Jim Mattis, and Steven Mnuchin reportedly had agreed to all leave if Trump fired one of them.

Tillerson Mattis Mnuchin play

Tillerson Mattis Mnuchin

(Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday.
  • Tillerson was reportedly part of a "suicide pact" with fellow Cabinet members Jim Mattis and Steven Mnuchin.


With President Donald Trump giving Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the boot on Tuesday, the first member of an infamous "suicide pact" has left the White House.

In October 2017, BuzzFeed News reported that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Tillerson had forged a "suicide pact," whereby all three agreed to leave if Trump fired one of them.

The suicide pact was revealed by a US official who cited it as a reason why Tillerson would not leave his post following a previous report that Tillerson was displeased with the president over a controversial speech to the Boy Scouts in July.

The report by NBC News also said that Tillerson had openly mocked Trump, calling him a "moron."

Mattis, Tillerson, and Mnuchin have never confirmed or denied the report, but many journalists and analysts have cited the alleged agreement in the wake of Tillerson's departure.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics A 28-year-old Turkish construction heiress and Instagram star...bullet
2 Politics Qatar reportedly says it has unearthed damaging information...bullet
3 Politics Scientists have reportedly proved 'beyond reasonable doubt'...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump
Politics Trump is visiting California to inspect 8 border wall prototypes — but his own statements show only half will meet his standards
The US threatened to strike Syrian targets again, and this time Russia said it might strike back.
Politics Russia says the US is about to strike Syria — and that it will strike back
John McEntee
Politics Trump fired his longtime personal assistant who is under investigation for financial crimes
copper coins phased out
Politics 1p and 2p copper coins and £50 notes could soon be phased out in the UK