Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being poisoned with nerve agent


Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being poisoned with nerve agent

  • Published: , Refreshed:

She collapsed alongside her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury on March 4.

The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being poisoned by nerve agent, doctors said on Tuesday morning.

Yulia Skripal collapsed next to her father in Salisbury on March 4 after being exposed to Novichok nerve agent. Both Skripals were in critical condition for about a month after their collapse.

Yulia's condition was upgraded from critical to stable on March 30, while her father was declared to be no longer in critical condition last Friday, one week later.

Dr Christine Blanshard, the medical director of Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement to the media: "This is not the end of her treatment, but marks a significant milestone."

Blanshard added that Sergei "has also made good progress" and that doctors hope that he will be discharged "in due course."

Yulia said in a statement last week that her strength "is growing daily" and described her experience as "somewhat disorientating." Both she and the hospital have said she does not want any contact with the media.

Prime Minister Theresa May said last month, before the Skripals' recovery from critical condition, that the father and daughter "may never recover fully."

Britain has accused Russia of manufacturing the poison used in the attack. Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied its involvement.

