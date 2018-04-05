Yulia Skripal has spoken for the first time since she was poisoned in Salisbury

news

The daughter of ex-spy Sergei Skripal has described her experience as "somewhat disorienting" in her first statement since her collapse from nerve agent poisoning one month ago.

In a statement carried on Thursday by the London Metropolitan Police, whose counterterrorism team is investigating the attempted assassination, Yulia Skripal announced also that her "strength is growing daily."

Skripal was in critical condition after she and her father collapsed in Salisbury on March 4.

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust announced that she was "improving rapidly" last week, but that her father remained in critical condition.

UK military scientists identified the poison used against the Skripals as Novichok, a family of nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Britain accused Russia of manufacturing the poison used on the Skripals. The Kremlin has vehemently denied this.

Read Yulia Skripal's full statement here:

"I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received.

"I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated. Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism.

"I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence."