In a high level conference attended by Africa’s leading business executives, Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that his country is open for business.

The Africa CEO Forum was an avenue for calls from new Zimbabwean leader for investment in his country, contrary to the regime of his controversial predecessor.

Mnangagwa’s plans to invest in Zimbabwe's infrastructure so as to stimulate the country’s economic growth.

“We plan to construct new roads and highways, while we also expand our energy production capacity”, he said.

Zimbabwe's economy is engaging and re-engage with the family of nations following years of isolation due to the illegal economic sanctions, that is my administration’s top priority.

"The priority my administration is to revive my country’s economy and also revive a failed relationship with many international communities, beginning with investors and decision makers at the Africa CEO Forum".

One way he plans to achieve that goal is to “eliminate all investment restrictions,” a departure from Mugabe’s usually antagonistic stance towards investors.

During Mugabe’s 37-year rule, Zimbabwe’s economy was in depression that sacred investors. The country’s enduring currency crisis also prompted Zimbabweans turn to cryptocurrencies, particularly, as a store of value.

On the back of Zimbabwe's presidential elections in July 2018, the leader promised a free and fair one.

Mnangagwa shared a speaking platform with Ghana’s president Nana Akuffo-Addo.

The Ghanaian leader enthused about his country’s business-friendly environment alluded to the young and viable population of the continent, highest among that demographic around the world, and being a major part of the business environment.

The World Bank says, Ghana could be the fastest growing economy in the world in 2018. The numbers prove that Ghana’s economy grew by 7.9 percent in 2017 and is expected to grow by 8.3 percent by 2018, one of the highest of any country globally.