Zimbabweans in the Namibian capital Windhoek have expressed shock in the action of their embassy to demand a charge of $16 (£9) before they can meet visiting President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The President who was on official visit to the country, delivered a lecture in Windhoek and also met locals and Zimbabweans in the diaspora. Only 300 seats were reserved for people who could afford to meet and listen to the President.

Many Zimbabweans expressed their displeasure in the arrangement.

“When we are supposed to vote we do not pay, but for me to see my president I have to pay,” one of the displeased citizens said.