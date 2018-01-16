Zimbabweans living in Namibia were asked to pay $16 before listening to a lecture by their President who visited the country
The President who was on official visit to the country, delivered a lecture in Windhoek and also met locals and Zimbabweans in the diaspora. Only 300 seats were reserved for people who could afford to meet and listen to the President.
READ ALSO: 4 Mind-blowing facts about Ghanaian millionaire, Kwame Despite
Many Zimbabweans expressed their displeasure in the arrangement.
“When we are supposed to vote we do not pay, but for me to see my president I have to pay,” one of the displeased citizens said.