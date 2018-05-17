10 fun facts about the English FA Cup final

Ahead of FA Cup final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United on Saturday, May 19, here are 10 fun facts about the FA Cup final.
The fastest goal ever scored in an FA Cup final was by Louis Saha. It took him just 25 seconds to open the scoring against Chelsea in 2009.
