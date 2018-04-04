11 long shots who can win the Masters

news

Golf is one of the most underrated sports in gambling.

The race for the green jacket at the Masters this year has plenty of favorites, but when it comes to wagering, the real money is made backing the long shots. With odds as high as 125/1, you only have to bet a little to win a lot if you have a keen eye for a winner.

There's a ton of ways to bet golf, but the easiest way to put a bit of money down is to bet on four or five golfers to win and hope that at least one or two of them are within striking distance on Sunday.

Below are 11 long-shot picks to win at Augusta National this weekend. All odds come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.



Paul Casey

Current odds: 20/1

World ranking: No. 13

Best Masters finish: T4 — 2016

One thing to know: It's tough to find a more consistent player on Tour than Paul Casey. He hasn't finished lower than sixth at Augusta National since 2015, and is in excellent form, having just won the Valspar Championship in March. At 20/1, he's a solid pick to be in contention on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 12

Best Masters finish: Cut in only Masters appearance in 2017

One thing to know: Tommy Fleetwood is an exciting, young, aggressive player who could easily contend at the Masters if he can string together four rounds. He's had success so far in 2018 and will be getting his second look at Augusta National, a course that usually rewards experience.

Hideki Matsuyama

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 6

Best Masters finish: 5th — 2015

One thing to know: Since 2015, Matsuyama hasn't finished lower than 11th at Augusta National. His approaches have been marvelous, currently placing him third in strokes gained around the green, and he feels due for a breakthrough at a major after so many finishes near the top.

Patrick Reed

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 24

Best Masters finish: T22 — 2015

One thing to know: While Reed's history at Augusta National isn't great — he has missed the cut at two of his four appearances at the Masters, and has never finished higher than tied for 22nd — his recent performances, including a second-place finish at the Valspar Championship, is a good reason to take a flyer on him.

Ian Poulter

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 29

Best Masters finish: T6 — 2015

One thing to know: Poulter will have momentum behind him when he tees off at the Masters, having won the final ticket to Augusta National at the last second with his playoff victory at the Houston Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 63

Best Masters finish: T21 — 2016

One thing to know: DeChambeau was the low amateur at his only previous trip to Augusta National, tying for 21st in 2016. Now returning to the Masters as a pro, he'll have his first shot at cashing in at golf's most iconic course.

Adam Scott

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 60

Best Masters finish: Win — 2013

One thing to know: Having already won a green jacket, Adam Scott feels like a value to win again at Augusta at 60/1. While he hasn't been in the best form of late, he has made every cut at the Masters since 2010, so at the very least could be a solid pick to make noise if he can post a good round on Saturday.

Louis Oosthuizen

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 31

Best Masters finish: 2nd — 2012

One thing to know: Louis Oosthuizen has the somewhat disappointing distinction of having a "second-place grand slam" — having finished in second in all four majors. While his history at Augusta isn't the best, he's the type of player who always seems to find his way close to the top of the leaderboard on the biggest stages, and gives some value at 60/1.

Charl Schwartzel

Current odds: 125/1

World ranking: No. 58

Best Masters finish: Win — 2011

One thing to know: Not only has Schwartzel already won at the Masters, but he finished third last year after finishing 68-68 on his final two rounds. If you want a player at long odds who knows how to play at Augusta National, Schwartzel is a fun pick to be in contention on Sunday.

Daniel Berger

Current odds: 125/1

World ranking: No. 37

Best Masters finish: T10 — 2016

One thing to know: Another young long shot that could be an interesting play this weekend is Daniel Berger. He is just 24 years old but set to do big things with his career. Could the 2018 Masters be his star-making showing?

Kevin Chappell

Current odds: 125/1

World ranking: No. 39

Best Masters finish: T7 — 2017

One thing to know: Chappell only has one PGA Tour win to his name but proved last year he can hang at Augusta with a T7 finish that included the first hole-out eagle at No. 7 since 2012. He plays with passion, wearing his emotions on his sleeve, and is an easy guy to root for.

Now check out all the favorites to win at the 2018 Masters