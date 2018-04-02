17 golfers have won more than 1 Masters green jacket

news

Sergio Garcia will attempt to become the 18th golfer to win the Masters more than once.

Jack Nicklaus has the most green jackets, with six.



When Sergio Garcia tees it up at Augusta National on Thursday, he will attempt to join an elite group, winner of more than one green jacket at the Masters.

In 81 years, there have only been 17 golfers who have won the Masters more than once. Of those, only eight have won the event three times or more, led by Jack Nicklaus with six green jackets.

Of course, technically, even repeat winners only get one green jacket at the Masters, but that doesn't take the shine off of being in this elite group.

