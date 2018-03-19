Home > Business Insider > Sports >

19-year-old college rugby player found dead after he went missing in Bermuda during a team trip


Mark Dombroski, a rugby player for St. Joseph's University, had gone missing in Bermuda and was last seen in a bar.

(Bermuda Police)

  • Mark Dombroski, a 19-year-old student at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, has been found dead in Bermuda.
  • Dombroski was competing in a tournament with the school's rugby team and was last seen at a bar early Sunday.
  • Bermuda police confirmed on Monday afternoon that they had found Dombroski's body but did not announce a cause of death.

A 19-year-old college rugby player from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia has been found dead in Bermuda after he went missing during a trip with his team, The Associated Press reported. Police have not announced a cause of death.

Mark Dombroski was with the St. Joseph's rugby team competing in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7's Tournament over the past week.

According to Bermuda police, Dombroski was last seen at a bar early Sunday. The team was scheduled to return to the US later in the day.

Bermuda police released a statement saying Dombroski was seen on camera walking alone along a street around 1 a.m. and appeared to be on a cellphone.

null play

null

(Google Maps/Business Insider)

The search for Dombroski concentrated on a wooded area known as the Arboretum near the sports center where the team had been competing, according to the AP.

Organizers of the tournament had offered a $1,000 reward for information about Dombroski's whereabouts.

On Saturday, the team posed for a photo on a beach in Bermuda.

